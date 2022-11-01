TE Connectivity FQ4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:44 PM ETTE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.87 (+10.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.21B (+10.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TEL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.
