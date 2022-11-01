Entegris Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:45 PM ETEntegris, Inc. (ENTG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (+8.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.01B (+74.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ENTG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.
