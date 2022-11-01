Sabre Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:45 PM ETSABRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Sabre (SABR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.25 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $689.51M (+56.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SABR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
Comments