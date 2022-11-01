Radware Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:48 PM ETRadware Ltd. (RDWR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-30.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $74.45M (+1.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RDWR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
Comments