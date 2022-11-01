Omnicell Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:48 PM ETOmnicell, Inc. (OMCL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (-12.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $363.18M (+22.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OMCL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
