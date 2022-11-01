ACI Worldwide Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:49 PM ETACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (-32.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $314.8M (-0.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACIW has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
