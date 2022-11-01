LHC Group Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETLHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.32 (-18.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $612M (+12.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LHCG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.
Comments