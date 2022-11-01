Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) is unlikely to see a higher bid than Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) $16.6 billion deal, according to BTIG.

The 50% premium offered and limited number of companies that could potentially do a deal of the size makes another bid unlikely, BTIG analyst Marie Thibault wrote in a note earlier Tuesday.

"The size and the target of this deal catches us offguard," Thibault, who has a neutral rating on Abiomed (ABMD) wrote in the note. "However, we do think ABMD is a high-quality target and fits JNJ's businesses and company culture well."

The deal includes a contingent value right, or CVR, where ABMD holders can receive up to $35.00 per share in cash if certain milestones are reached.

Thibault wrote on the CVR that the $3.7 billion in net sales target for period from Q2 2027 through Q2 2028 is "doable, but not a certainty" as it represents a ~23% CAGR from today and BTIG expected a mid-teens CAGR for standalone ABMD.

Earlier Tuesday, CNBC's David Faber reported that Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was said to have approached Abiomed (ABMD) about a transaction before a deal was eventually struck.