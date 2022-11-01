Parsons Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:51 PM ETParsons Corporation (PSN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Parsons (NYSE:PSN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (+15.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.05B (+9.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PSN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.
