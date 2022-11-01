Royal Caribbean viewed favorably ahead of earnings report, investor event

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) is in the spotlight of investors with the cruise line operator's earnings report set for November 3 and an investor day event on November 16.

Ahead of the two big days for RCL, Morgan Stanley reported that recent cruise line channel checks are a little weaker than they were in September.

"While there is an ongoing tailwind from the relaxation of Covid restrictions and Asia reopening, pricing seems to have weakened (into H1 23), with some agents citing overcapacity."

Of the cruise line group, analyst Jamie Rollo expects RCL to deliver the strongest results this earnings season. Rollo noted that luxury continues to do better than contemporary, and RCL's brands seem to be outperforming with CCL's underperforming.

As for the upcoming earnings report, Morgan Stanley sees RCL generating positive net income after 10 quarters of losses and EBITDA of $752M. During the investor event, the firm thinks RCL will be positive on the outlook for cruise demand, the strength of its hardware, cost control measures, and thoughtful capital allocation.

Shares of RCL fell 0.65% in Tuesday afternoon trading, slowing down a bit from their +40% run over the last six weeks.