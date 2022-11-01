New York Times Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:52 PM ETThe New York Times Company (NYT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (-43.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $549.05M (+7.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NYT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
Comments