Inseego Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETInseego Corp. (INSG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $65.12M (-1.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, INSG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
Comments