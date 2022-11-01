Donnelley Financial Solutions Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:53 PM ETDonnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (-30.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $213.73M (-13.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DFIN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
Comments