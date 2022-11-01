Dine Brands Global Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:53 PM ETDine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.30 (-16.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $228.78M (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DIN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
