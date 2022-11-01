JFrog Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETJFrog Ltd. (FROG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.00 (-100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $70.66M (+31.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FROG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.
