Marathon Oil Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETMarathon Oil Corporation (MRO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, Nov. 2, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.18 (+202.6% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $2.03B (+39.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MRO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- SA contributor Seeking Profits in an analysis said Marathon Oil's (MRO) large buyback makes the stock a buy.
