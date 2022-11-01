Infinera Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETInfinera Corporation (INFN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (+200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $380.57M (+7.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, INFN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
