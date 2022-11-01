Confluent Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETConfluent, Inc. (CFLT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.17 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $144.83M (+41.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CFLT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward.
