PTC FQ4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETPTC Inc. (PTC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (+4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $497.37M (+3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PTC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
