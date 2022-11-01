Novo Nordisk Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Nov. 01, 2022 2:02 PM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Novo Nordisk Canada Inc head office in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

  • Novo Nordisk (NVO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
  • The company's stock fell -12.71% on Aug. 3 following its Q2 results even after the Danish pharma giant lifted its full-year guidance following a strong performance in the first half of the year.
  • H1 revenue climbed ~25% Y/Y on a reported basis to DKK83.3B as sales within Diabetes, and Obesity care gained ~28% Y/Y to DKK72.7B.
  • In the past few months, the diabetes drugmaker has reported several positive results for its new once-weekly insulin icodec.
  • The therapy was evaluated in the ONWARDS clinical program, which had six trials.
  • In September, Novo Nordisk announced the $1.1B acquisition of a U.S.-based biotech Forma Therapeutics. Novo completed the acquisition of the sickle cell disease drugmaker in October.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.