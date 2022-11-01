Novo Nordisk Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 2:02 PM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Novo Nordisk (NVO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The company's stock fell -12.71% on Aug. 3 following its Q2 results even after the Danish pharma giant lifted its full-year guidance following a strong performance in the first half of the year.
- H1 revenue climbed ~25% Y/Y on a reported basis to DKK83.3B as sales within Diabetes, and Obesity care gained ~28% Y/Y to DKK72.7B.
- In the past few months, the diabetes drugmaker has reported several positive results for its new once-weekly insulin icodec.
- The therapy was evaluated in the ONWARDS clinical program, which had six trials.
- In September, Novo Nordisk announced the $1.1B acquisition of a U.S.-based biotech Forma Therapeutics. Novo completed the acquisition of the sickle cell disease drugmaker in October.
Comments