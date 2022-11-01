Axcelis Technologies Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETAxcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $224.38M (+27.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ACLS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Axcelis: Faces Currency And Supply Chain Issues, But With Strong Tailwinds
Comments