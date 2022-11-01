Mazda North American sales jump 29.7% in October on solid truck volumes

Nov. 01, 2022 2:02 PM ETMazda Motor Corporation (MZDAY), MZDAFBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor

Mazda 3 car in front of dealership building

josefkubes/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Mazda's (OTCPK:MZDAY) North American car sales rose 29.7% to 25,319 vehicles in Oct. 2022, the automaker reported Tuesday.
  • It comprised of cars sales of 3,191 vehicles (-16.5% Y/Y) and trucks sales of 22,128 (+41% Y/Y).
  • The Japanese automaker posted an increase of 34.7% on a daily selling rate basis while year-to-date sales totaled 240,710 vehicles, down 17.8% compared to the same time last year.
  • Mazda Canada's sales fell 16.1% while Mazda Motor de Mexico saw a 27.3% increase in sales volumes to 5,623 vehicles.
  • Stock is up 1% in mid-day trade on Tuesday.
  • Earlier: Mazda North America sales dip 1% in September

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.