Mazda North American sales jump 29.7% in October on solid truck volumes
Nov. 01, 2022 2:02 PM ETMazda Motor Corporation (MZDAY), MZDAFBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Mazda's (OTCPK:MZDAY) North American car sales rose 29.7% to 25,319 vehicles in Oct. 2022, the automaker reported Tuesday.
- It comprised of cars sales of 3,191 vehicles (-16.5% Y/Y) and trucks sales of 22,128 (+41% Y/Y).
- The Japanese automaker posted an increase of 34.7% on a daily selling rate basis while year-to-date sales totaled 240,710 vehicles, down 17.8% compared to the same time last year.
- Mazda Canada's sales fell 16.1% while Mazda Motor de Mexico saw a 27.3% increase in sales volumes to 5,623 vehicles.
- Stock is up 1% in mid-day trade on Tuesday.
- Earlier: Mazda North America sales dip 1% in September
Comments