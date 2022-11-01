Rapid7 Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETRapid7, Inc. (RPD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (+266.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $176.24M (+50.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RPD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.
