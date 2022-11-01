Sinclair Broadcast Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 2:06 PM ETSinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Sinclair Broadcast (NASDAQ:SBGI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (+120.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $889.66M (-42.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SBGI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
