Ardmore Shipping Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 2:06 PM ETArdmore Shipping Corporation (ASC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.43 (+486.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $91.75M (+94.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ASC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
