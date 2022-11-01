workiva Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETWorkiva Inc. (WK)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- workiva (NYSE:WK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.26 (-273.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $132.52M (+17.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.
Comments