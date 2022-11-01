SiTime Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETSiTime Corporation (SITM)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (-17.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $73.02M (+15.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SITM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
Comments