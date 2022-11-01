Amplitude Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETAmplitude, Inc. (AMPL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (-60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $60.19M (+32.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AMPL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.
