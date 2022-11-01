Insured losses from Hurricane Ian will be heavy, with the event having led to significant catastrophe losses already for many large property-casualty carriers and reinsurers, according to a report by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Smaller Florida-centric carriers reported significant catastrophe losses because of the event, with HCI Group (HCI) reporting $78M in Q3 losses from the hurricane, Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG) reporting $40M and United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) $36.4M, the report noted.

Swiss Re (OTCPK:SSREF) (OTCPK:SSREY) suffered $1.30B in Q3 losses from Ian, the report said.

Various risk modelers predict varying amount of insured losses from the Sep. 28 Category 4 storm, although the final cost of the event is yet to be determined.

Karen Clark & Co. reportedly estimated a total of $63B in privately insured losses, Verisk predicted between $42B and $57B and CoreLogic a range of $31B to $53B.