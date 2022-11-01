Suncor Energy Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETSuncor Energy Inc. (SU), SU:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.45 (+104.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.57B (-16.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SU has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
