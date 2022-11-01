Nutrien Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETNutrien Ltd. (NTR), NTR:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.98 (+188.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.68B (+44.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NTR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.
