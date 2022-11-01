Transocean Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETTransocean Ltd. (RIG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.17 (+10.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $665.24M (-2.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RIG has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
Comments