Plains All American Pipeline Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETPlains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (+31.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.5B (+53.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PAA has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.
