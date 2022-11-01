Continental Resources Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETContinental Resources, Inc. (CLR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.97 (+147.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.44B (+82.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CLR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
