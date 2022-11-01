Callon Petroleum Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETCallon Petroleum Company (CPE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.08 (+39.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $690.12M (+24.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CPE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
