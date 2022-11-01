Cognizant enhances Workday expertise with acquisition from OneSource Virtual

Nov. 01, 2022 2:23 PM ETCognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) has agreed to acquire professional services and application management practices of OneSource Virtual, a Workday partner based in Dallas, Texas.
  • Financial details were not disclosed. The acquisition is anticipated to close by year-end 2022, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions.
  • Acquiring these practices will complement Cognizant's (CTSH) existing finance and HR advisory implementation services with Workday, expanding capabilities in consulting, deployment, and post-deployment support across North America and the U.K.
  • The deal also brings ~400 new employees to Cognizant (CTSH) who will join the firm's Collaborative Solutions team, the hub of its Workday practice.

