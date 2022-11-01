Western Midstream Partners Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETWestern Midstream Partners, LP (WES)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (+21.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $840.05M (+10.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WES has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments