Tetra shares tank after results miss on supply chain, inflation woes
Nov. 01, 2022 2:24 PM ETTTIBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Shares of Tetra Technologies (TTI) slumped as much as 19.3% in Tuesday's afternoon session after it reported Q3 results that missed consensus.
- Tetra on Monday posted Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02, missing by 4 cents. Revenue of $135M (+41.4% Y/Y), came short of estimates by nearly $10M.
- Other metrics: adj EBITDA $18.6M (+24% Y/Y), adj FCF -$9.8M vs $1M.
- "Despite improved Adjusted EBITDA margins in the third quarter, supply chain and inflation continue to be challenging issues, especially with certain chemicals and raw materials." - statement
- Key raw material prices in North America are still "very inflated" and going with spot market bromine to fulfill current demand which is impacting margins, Tetra said.
- TTI -17.2%, stock is up ~74% YTD as of Monday's close.
