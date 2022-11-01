Tetra shares tank after results miss on supply chain, inflation woes

Nov. 01, 2022 2:24 PM ETTTIBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Shares of Tetra Technologies (TTI) slumped as much as 19.3% in Tuesday's afternoon session after it reported Q3 results that missed consensus.
  • Tetra on Monday posted Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02, missing by 4 cents. Revenue of $135M (+41.4% Y/Y), came short of estimates by nearly $10M.
  • Other metrics: adj EBITDA $18.6M (+24% Y/Y), adj FCF -$9.8M vs $1M.
  • "Despite improved Adjusted EBITDA margins in the third quarter, supply chain and inflation continue to be challenging issues, especially with certain chemicals and raw materials." - statement
  • Key raw material prices in North America are still "very inflated" and going with spot market bromine to fulfill current demand which is impacting margins, Tetra said.
  • TTI -17.2%, stock is up ~74% YTD as of Monday's close.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.