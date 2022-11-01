Fastly Q3 preview: Will margin pressures drag earnings again?

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, Nov. 2, after market close.

The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.17 (-54.5% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $103.66M (+19.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FSLY has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.

The cloud computing firm's shares tumbled after it reported mixed Q2 results. Fastly (FSLY) raised its 2022 revenue guidance to $415M-$425M, but widened its estimate for adj. loss to $0.68-$0.63 per share, reflecting impact from gross margin pressures and higher costs.

Fastly (FSLY) also appointed Todd Nightingale as its CEO.

Baird said the margin impact appears "largely one-time", with expectations for higher gross margins in H2 and next year.

SA contributor Richard Durant in an analysis said Fastly's (FSLY) profit margins deteriorated over the past 2 years and does not expect a quick turnaround in performance.

Fastly (FSLY) stock declined ~77% YTD, underperforming the Nasdaq internet index by a wide margin.

A look at comparison of key stats between Fastly (FSLY) and its peers.

Fastly (FSLY) is at high risk of performing badly as it has negative EPS revisions and decelerating momentum vs. other IT stocks, according to SA Quant rating system.