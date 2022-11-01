Ranger Oil Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETRanger Oil Corporation (ROCC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Ranger Oil (NASDAQ:ROCC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.08 (+167.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $265M (+87.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ROCC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Ranger Oil: Strong Q3 2022 Production Results While Avoiding Supply Chain Issues
Comments