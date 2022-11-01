Plains GP Holdings Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETPlains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ:PAGP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (+68.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.39B (+52.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PAGP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
