Black Hills Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETBlack Hills Corporation (BKH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (-17.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $393.24M (+3.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BKH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
Comments