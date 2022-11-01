PDC Energy Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETPDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.05 (+73.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.06B (+118.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PDCE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
Comments