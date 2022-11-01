Gogo rallies as upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
Nov. 01, 2022 2:32 PM ETGOGOBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley analyst Landon Park upgraded Gogo (GOGO) to Equal Weight from Underweight with a price target of $15, up from $14.
- The analyst believes the company's "solid" trends should continue over the near- to medium term.
- Despite concerns over competition, Gogo has been more resilient than expected, Park tells investors.
- He also views the stock's valuation as more reasonable at current levels.
- Gogo SA Quant rating stand with a Buy whereas, Wall St. Analysts rating says to Hold (2 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 1 Very Bearish).
- Since the start of 2022, Gogo shares were up around 13.1%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 7.0%.
- Shares are currently +7.10% to $15.23 today
