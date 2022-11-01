Hudbay Minerals Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETHudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM), HBM:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.09 (-160.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $286.13M (-20.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HBM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
Comments