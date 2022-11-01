Teleflex recalls over 2.7M bacterial filters – FDA

Nov. 01, 2022 2:38 PM ETTeleflex Incorporated (TFX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

FDA Headquarters - White Oak Campus

hapabapa

  • The FDA announced Tuesday that medical device maker Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) is recalling more than 2.7M of its Iso-Gard Filter S filters in the U.S. after receiving reports that the bacterial filters may split or detach from breathing systems.
  • The FDA said the company had cited 36 complaints and four injuries related to the issue and added that there were no reports of deaths or long-term injuries. The agency has classified the recall as a Class I, the most serious type.
  • Iso-Gard Filter S are microbial filters used in intensive care units and operating rooms to protect equipment and patients from airborne contaminants.

  • Teleflex (TFX) generated $336.6M of net revenue from its respiratory and urology products in 2021 with ~8% YoY decline.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.