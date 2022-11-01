Teleflex recalls over 2.7M bacterial filters – FDA
Nov. 01, 2022 2:38 PM ETTeleflex Incorporated (TFX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The FDA announced Tuesday that medical device maker Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) is recalling more than 2.7M of its Iso-Gard Filter S filters in the U.S. after receiving reports that the bacterial filters may split or detach from breathing systems.
- The FDA said the company had cited 36 complaints and four injuries related to the issue and added that there were no reports of deaths or long-term injuries. The agency has classified the recall as a Class I, the most serious type.
- Iso-Gard Filter S are microbial filters used in intensive care units and operating rooms to protect equipment and patients from airborne contaminants.
Teleflex (TFX) generated $336.6M of net revenue from its respiratory and urology products in 2021 with ~8% YoY decline.
