Subaru of America reports 31.9% growth in October vehicle sales
Nov. 01, 2022 2:42 PM ETSubaru Corporation (FUJHY), FUJHFBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Subaru of America (OTCPK:FUJHY) reported Tuesday a 31.9% increase in October sales volumes to 48,568 vehicles.
- Year-to-date reached 449,683, down 10% when compared with same period last year.
- In Oct. 2022, Crosstrek was the top performer by volume with 13,635 sales (+28.74% Y/Y); Forester saw a 148% growth while the Outback increased by 40.29% Y/Y. Ascent sales dropped 3.7% and Impreza fell to 2,861, down 8.51%.
- "Despite ongoing supply chain challenges industry-wide, October was a strong month for Subaru and we exceeded our October 2021 sales results," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "We expect to see continued strength in demand as we head toward the holiday season and car buyers look for vehicles that are both family-friendly and adventure-ready."
- However, the Japanese automaker continues to face inventory challenges as the result of microchip and supply chain issues globally.
- Stock is up 1% on Tuesday.
- Earlier: Subaru of America September sales up 8.6% Y/Y to 45,658 vehicles
Comments