Disney tests special merchandise offer for streaming subscribers
Nov. 01, 2022 2:46 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is testing building stronger connections between its streaming and product businesses, setting up a pilot program to offer exclusive toy selections to Disney+ subscribers.
- In a "special perk for Disney+ subscribers," users are prompted on the streaming site to click through to its Shop Disney site for limited-edition merchandise - including a collectible mask from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; specialty lightsabers and dolls from The Mandalorian; an adult Doctor Strange cloak; and apparel tied to Lightyear and Frozen.
- The test runs through Nov. 7 and involves limited supplies (and some items are selling out already).
- The prompt is given to Disney+ subscribers on login, or subs can scan a QR code on menu screens to get access to the special sale.
