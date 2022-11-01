Disney tests special merchandise offer for streaming subscribers

Nov. 01, 2022 2:46 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Disney Logo On Shop Window

RinoCdZ/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is testing building stronger connections between its streaming and product businesses, setting up a pilot program to offer exclusive toy selections to Disney+ subscribers.
  • In a "special perk for Disney+ subscribers," users are prompted on the streaming site to click through to its Shop Disney site for limited-edition merchandise - including a collectible mask from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; specialty lightsabers and dolls from The Mandalorian; an adult Doctor Strange cloak; and apparel tied to Lightyear and Frozen.
  • The test runs through Nov. 7 and involves limited supplies (and some items are selling out already).
  • The prompt is given to Disney+ subscribers on login, or subs can scan a QR code on menu screens to get access to the special sale.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.