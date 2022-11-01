BP (NYSE:BP) shares wobble between small gains and losses in Tuesday's trading, even after delivering strong Q3 results that far exceeded market expectations, including adjusted net income of $8.15B that topped the $6.1B analyst consensus.

BP (BP) actually reported a $2.2B net loss for the quarter, compared with a $9.2B net profit in Q2, with the drop due mostly to accounting adjustments required by changes in forward gas prices, a sign of volatile global gas markets and their impact on the energy industry.

The volatility boosted the earnings contribution from BP's (BP) big trading unit, as adjusted Q3 profit for the gas and low carbon energy unit totaled $6.24B, more than double the $3B profit the business made in Q2.

"The exceptional gas trading result is particularly impressive given the Freeport LNG outage," RBC analyst Biraj Borkhataria said, referring to the Texas liquefied natural gas plant that was shut by a fire in June.

BP (BP) said it is planning an additional $2.5B share buyback before its Q4 results, adding that the board remains committed to using 60% of FY 2022 surplus cash flow for share buybacks.

Analysts said the company's better than expected earnings likely will boost pressure for windfall taxes despite an uncertain demand outlook.

"While the dividend remains unchanged, unlike rival Shell's, BP has announced another share buyback, potentially adding fuel to the fire for those calling for windfall taxes," Quilter Cheviot analyst Jamie Maddock said.

BP (BP) CFO Murray Auchincloss told the Financial Times that "$2 out of every $3 we make [in the North Sea] is going to the government," adding that it was a "very difficult time for society."

BP's (BP) stock price return shows a 21% YTD gain and a 13% increase during the past year.