Eaton's mixed Q3 gets tepid reaction

Nov. 01, 2022 3:06 PM ETETNBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Eaton (ETN) on Tuesday reported mixed results as it beat profit consensus marginally and had a small miss on sales.
  • Shares of the company were trading +0.9% at $151.30 by 1503 ET.
  • ETN posted Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.02 which beat estimates by just 1 cent. Revenue of $5.3B (+8.2% Y/Y) was short by $10M.
  • During the quarter, organic sales growth of 15% was offset by 4% from sale of its hydraulics business and 4% from negative currency translation, Eaton said.
  • Eaton reaffirmed its 2022 adj EPS forecast midpoint of $7.56, and anticipates organic growth of 13-15% and adj EPS between $2.00 and $2.10 in Q4.
  • Revenue breakdown: Electrical Americas $2.2B (+18% Y/Y), Electrical Global $1.5B (+5% Y/Y), Aerospace $768M (+3% Y/Y), Vehicle $744M (+16% Y/Y) AND eMobility $137M (+63% Y/Y).
  • ETN stock is down 13.8% since the beginning of the year, as of Monday's close.

